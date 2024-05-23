© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch wins 5A Boys Soccer State Championships in undefeated season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:20 PM MDT
Wasatch High School

Wasatch High School played Roy in the 5A Boys Soccer Championship game Thursday afternoon.

The Wasps and Royals battled it out at Mountain America stadium, neither team scoring in the first half of gameplay.

With two minutes left in the second half, Wasatch managed to find the net, scoring the first and only goal of the game to win the 5A state title.

The team rode back into town undefeated in the season and in style on a firetruck Thursday.
Wasatch County High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
