Town of Hideout to host summer solstice concert, fundraiser

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT
The Hideout community joined Hideout officials and Wasatch County Fire District members for the town's “Let’s Ignite” campaign to raise money for a temporary fire station, dubbed Station 56.
Kristine Weller
The town of Hideout will host a summer solstice concert and silent auction to raise money for a temporary fire station.

The town, located on the east side of the Jordanelle Reservoir, has rapidly grown and now needs more emergency services.

The concert Friday, June 21 begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free. $5 from each ticket will go to fund the fire station.

A permanent fire station for Hideout is still being planned.

Wasatch County Fire District Chief Eric Hales said the project has an architect on board and the fire district is working on plans with the Utah Department of Transportation and the Hideout Planning Commission.

The hope is to start construction on the permanent station in 2026.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
