Wasatch County Republicans head to polls Tuesday, no primary Democratic races

Residents will determine Republican candidates for two local races after April’s convention: a county council seat and the county assessor role.

For an at-large seat on the Wasatch County Council, former Midway mayor Colleen Bonner and retired Marine and firefighter Nick Lopez advanced to the primary.

Bob Adams and incumbent Todd Griffin are on the ballot for county assessor.

Republican voters will also make their picks for U.S. Senate and House District 3. State races on the primary ballot include the GOP choices for governor – incumbent Spencer Cox or Phil Lyman – Utah attorney general and state auditor.

To vote by mail, ballots needed to be postmarked by Monday, June 24. Wasatch County Clerk Joey Granger said as of Monday morning her office had received around 3,000 ballots.

Tuesday, ballots can be dropped off at locations around the county until 8 p.m.:



Heber City:

Outside the county administration building at 25 N. Main St. Inside the county administration building Outside the county library at 465 East 1200 South

Midway: outside city offices at 75 North 100 West

Charleston: outside the town hall at 3454 West 3400 South

Wallsburg: outside the town hall at 70 West Main Canyon Rd.

Hideout: outside city offices at 10860 N. Hideout Trail

Locals can vote in person at the county administration building Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., where unaffiliated voters can also register with the GOP and vote.

Full details about the 2024 elections can be found on the Wasatch County website.

KPCW will share preliminary results of Tuesday’s primary when they become available. Results will also be posted on the Wasatch County clerk’s website and the state lieutenant governor’s website.

The primary election results will be made official in two weeks.