Three generations to perform in Midway’s outdoor ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ production

“Fiddler on the Roof” centers around family and traditions, so it’s only appropriate that three generations of the Higley family are starring in the High Valley Arts production July 5-20 in Midway.

The story follows a Jewish peasant named Tevye and his wife Golde in pre-revolutionary Russia as their traditions are challenged by their daughters. Cara Charlesworth will play Golde, her daughter Lyla will be the youngest daughter Bielke, while her mother Vickie Higley will play a villager.

Charlesworth said this is the first time she was able to convince her 69-year-old mom to join her on-stage.

“This was the perfect opportunity because I grew up watching ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ on our VHS," she said. "She showed it to me when I was little and it's her favorite musical. And I'm like, ‘Well, what better way to start doing musicals than to be in your favorite musical?’”

Higley said learning to act has been a really fun challenge that yanked her way out of her comfort zone.

High Valley Arts

“I didn't realize how much they were required to learn," she said. "I mean, I knew the script, choreography and learning lines and things like that. But there's still so much to learn, getting it put together at the right time. And just there's a lot going on.”

But she’s confident she’ll nail her line. “I have a little solo in a song. I say two words: ‘Why not?’ I’ve got it down, right?”

Ten-year-old Lyla loves performing with Rise Up Children’s Choir in Orem and already has a list of local community productions like “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” in her repertoire. “This is my first time doing it with my grandma and mom. It's special, because we get to do a lot and we're all together enjoying this moment.”

You can see Golde’s gang perform at the High Valley Arts Outdoor Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults.

“Sunrise, Sunset,” is one of the musical’s acclaimed songs and Charlesworth said performing on the outdoor stage is something special. “It's so fun to just be out there with the beautiful backdrop of the mountains. And it's just at the prettiest time of day when the sun is just about to go down–it’s peaceful and beautiful. And I love being out in nature and acting and doing what I love.”

And doing it beside two people who are among those she loves the most.