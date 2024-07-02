Fireworks restrictions differ by city and county across the Wasatch Back

Utah’s general regulations allow personal fireworks from July 2 to July 5 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until midnight.

However, cities and counties can set their own restrictions.

Fire danger is now considered high in Summit County. So far, there are no active fires or fire restrictions in its unincorporated areas.

Park City Fire’s Mike Owens says restrictions or otherwise, Utahns should still be careful.

“A trip to the emergency room is never a good thing for the Fourth of July,” he said. “So, first of all, please be safe out there. Second, just be aware of where you are lighting your fireworks. Parking lots are great. We don't like fields to catch on fire. We don't like the brush near people's homes to catch on fire.”

Kamas and Coalville have implemented their own restrictions. All fireworks have been banned in Kamas since 2022. In Coalville, campfires and fireworks are prohibited from July 1 to Sept. 30 with two exceptions. Fireworks are allowed July 4 and July 24.

In Wasatch County, fireworks are prohibited in any Wildland Urban Interface area including those surrounding Heber and Wallsburg. Hideout unanimously passed a resolution in April prohibiting fireworks in city limits.

Restrictions are also in place for unincorporated areas in Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Tooele, Utah, Salt Lake, Davis and Morgan counties.

There fires are prohibited except in designated campgrounds and private fire pits with water present. Fireworks are not allowed except on paved areas.

Owens said it’s best to put used fireworks in a bucket of water to prevent dumpster fires. He also urges constant adult supervision.

“Make sure that you're watching your kids using those so that we don't have any burn injuries. Sparklers burn at 1,000 degrees or more, and that's one of our biggest sources of fireworks injuries,” he said.

He asks everyone to proceed with caution or suggests leaving the pyrotechnics to the professionals this July 4.