Wasatch County awards $285k for trails, arts and parks projects

The county will fund 13 different projects in its first round of trails, arts and parks (TAP) grants.

TAP Tax Advisory Board Chair Alese Overly told the Wasatch County Council the board was able to give over $285,000 to applicants.

Grant awardees include the Wasatch Trails Foundation, Timpanogos Valley Theater, Charitable Acts Theater, Wasatch County Parks and Recreation and more.

Danny Hill, who runs the Homegrown Concert Series, won a grant to continue bringing year-round live music to the Wasatch County Library.

“I really look forward to growing it,” he said. “The money will help me book artists, it’ll help me promote the shows, get the equipment I need to grow it.”

Hill started the concert series a little over a year ago with support from the Wasatch County Arts Council. This summer, he’s also planning outdoor concerts for Midway and shows at the Heber Market on Main. He says he values supporting local musicians and promoting live music for the community to enjoy.

Overly said the board intends to set aside 10% of the tax revenue each year to build up a reserve.

“We foresee larger grant applications coming in the future – maybe larger projects or even more collaborative in nature,” she said.

Heber and Midway also receive a share of the TAP tax money and have their own process for awarding grants.

The county’s next grant cycle is in December.