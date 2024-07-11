Construction begins Monday on U.S. 40 south of Heber

The Utah Department of Transportation said construction crews will be working on U.S. 40 from Clegg Canyon to the U.S. 189 junction at the southern end of Heber City.

Workers will resurface roughly a 10-mile stretch of highway.

Drivers can expect periodic lane closures, reduced speed, and one-way traffic at times. UDOT said travelers should plan on moderate delays.

Construction is expected to last about five weeks, and crews will work every day except Saturday.

For more information about the project or to sign up for construction updates, visit UDOT's project website.