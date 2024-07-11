© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction begins Monday on U.S. 40 south of Heber

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:06 PM MDT
A map from UDOT shows the scope of construction.
Utah Department of Transportation
A map from UDOT shows the scope of construction.

Wasatch County drivers can expect delays on U.S. 40 south of Heber beginning Monday, July 15.

The Utah Department of Transportation said construction crews will be working on U.S. 40 from Clegg Canyon to the U.S. 189 junction at the southern end of Heber City.

Workers will resurface roughly a 10-mile stretch of highway.

Drivers can expect periodic lane closures, reduced speed, and one-way traffic at times. UDOT said travelers should plan on moderate delays.

Construction is expected to last about five weeks, and crews will work every day except Saturday.

For more information about the project or to sign up for construction updates, visit UDOT's project website.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler