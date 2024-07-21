Deepak Chopra, Midway leaders share holistic wellness focus at Ameyalli groundbreaking

Friday’s ceremony came just as some of the homes at Ameyalli are ready for residents to move in, while construction of more resort amenities gets underway. Last week, the Midway City Council granted final approval to the project.

One distinctive feature of the development is Ameyalli’s partnership with the Chopra Foundation, Deepak Chopra’s organization focused on improving health and well-being for all.

Chopra spoke about the connection between mind and body in shaping well-being at the groundbreaking as rain poured onto the tent.

“We are in a very interesting time in the world to what our vision has always been: to reach a critical mass of people who are more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world.”

He said people need physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being to thrive and find their purpose.

Developer Chuck Heath says Chopra’s teachings inspired the plans for Ameyalli, a resort focused on holistic well-being. Once complete, the Midway destination will feature hotel rooms, guest cottages, a spa and public trails.

Heath told the crowd the project is “a labor of love.”

“Ameyalli is a perfect union of site, water and wellbeing – it really has it all,” he said. “When I first got here, I just had this sense of peace, I had a sense of just absolute beauty. And so what we tried to do from day one is really treat the land with that sacred reciprocity.”

Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson got choked up as she spoke about the open space that’s part of the development.

“I became mayor of this beautiful town because I wanted to protect it as a little town,” she said. “And we have, so far, saved about 400 acres in a perpetual conservation easement, 50 of which are right here at this project.”

She says the Ameyalli project is “a gift to Midway.”

Chopra Foundation CEO Poonacha Machaiah said visitors to Ameyalli can work toward well-being at the Global Center of Excellence under construction at the resort. It’s intended to help guests connect with community and with nature. It will also tap into artificial intelligence.

“Why should it be Silicon Valley? Why not actually start in Midway, and Midway can be the center of excellence for well-being?” he said. “So that’s really our promise and commitment.”

Attendees at Friday’s groundbreaking toured a model home. Several homes will be ready for residents on Aug. 1.

It will take up to two years for the resort to be fully constructed.