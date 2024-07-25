Wasatch County Fair Days opens with demolition derby

Wasatch County Parks and Recreation has a full calendar of events for this year’s Fair Days. Festivities are planned from July 26 to Aug. 3.

The demolition derby will be on Friday and Saturday evenings, July 26-27, at the outdoor arena on Southfield Road. Marketing coordinator Jennifer Bowman said the car-crushing event is an exciting way to open the fair.

“It’s probably one of Heber’s most coveted and favorite events of Fair Days, and it starts our Fair Days with a real bang,” she said. “We have about 120 cars coming from all across the country, and tomorrow at 7 p.m. kicks off the first heat.”

The highlight of next week’s schedule is the Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo, which is expected to draw professional riders. That’s happening Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, and tickets are still available.

“We have not seen the lineup yet – that’s typically released week of, but we really see some fantastic cowboys and cowgirls,” Bowman said. “We have added money this year for each of our events, which is a huge draw.”

The Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The total payout for this year’s rodeo is about $160,000.

This summer also features the Mountain Valley Roundup, formerly known as the Special Needs Rodeo, on Aug. 2. About 100 people are expected to participate, and it’s free for spectators.

Fair Days also include a skate competition, a carnival, vendors and exhibits, and 4H livestock sales.

Apart from the demolition derby and the rodeo, events are free for the public.

For a full schedule, visit the Parks and Recreation website.