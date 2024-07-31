Survey shows traffic, open space are top concerns for Heber Valley

It’s the first time Wasatch County communities have joined in the Utah Wellbeing Project, an annual survey conducted by Utah State University.

The survey this spring asked residents about their personal wellbeing and how they think their city is doing.

This year, Heber and Midway are among 49 cities and towns included in the survey. Overall, residents say their communities are safe, family-focused, healthy and connected with nature.

More than 400 Heber residents answered the survey. The city scored about average for personal and community wellbeing among similar rural towns.

An overwhelming majority of respondents, 90%, say Heber’s population is growing too fast. Residents say their top concerns for Heber’s future are traffic, water supply and open space.

In the open-ended comments, many Heber residents mentioned the bypass, though their opinions were mixed. Some residents also listed environmental issues, saying congestion and construction affect air quality and bring noise pollution.

In Midway, about 150 locals responded. They rated their wellbeing higher than most other Utah areas. Among rural communities, the town scored higher than Park City for both personal and community wellbeing.

Midway residents listed open space, water supply and water quality as their main concerns. Numerous residents shared worries about possible health issues from the sewer treatment ponds.

Residents in both communities say they care about maintaining the Heber Valley’s small-town feel, beauty and access to the outdoors.

Both communities are predominantly religious – about half of respondents reported they’re members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and at least 40% say they belong to another religion.

Detailed survey results have been shared with Heber and Midway leaders as a tool to help enhance residents’ quality of life.