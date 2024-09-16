Midway locals can comment on proposed $5M open space bond

In August, Midway city council members voted to put a proposition on the ballot for what could be the town’s second open space bond.

If voters agree to the bond, they’ll see an added property tax for the next 21 years.

For a home worth $490,000, the tax increase would be about $40 per year. A business worth the same amount would pay an additional $73 per year.

The $5 million bond could be used to pay for land, development rights, conservation easements and more. The money could be dedicated to preserving land within Midway’s annexation boundaries.

During the Midway City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 16, residents will have a chance to give their thoughts about the proposed bond.

The public hearing portion of the meeting starts at 6 p.m. Details on how to attend are on Midway's website.

In 2018, voters approved Midway’s first open space bond, and the city has invested $5 million in conservation easements over the past several years.

A survey earlier this year showed broad support among Midway residents for a second bond. About 80% of locals surveyed said they’d be in favor of a $5 million bond, and a majority also supported $7 million.

Residents will vote on the proposed open space bond Nov. 5.