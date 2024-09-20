Wasatch County Senior Center celebrates 50th anniversary

The center marked the occasion with a week of events, including lunches with members, a speaker and a band. During the celebrations, photos of members throughout the center’s half-century history decorated the walls.

The senior center regularly hosts activities for local members such as billiards, bingo, ceramics, chess club, knitting and more. There are also opportunities to attend plays and take other trips and tours as well.

The center also provides Meals on Wheels for homebound seniors in partnership with the Mountainland Association of Governments.