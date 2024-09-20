© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County Senior Center celebrates 50th anniversary

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:01 PM MDT
Wasatch County Senior Center 50th Anniversary celebration.
Wasatch County Senior Center
Wasatch County Senior Center 50th Anniversary celebration.

The Wasatch County Senior Center is almost a senior itself — it celebrated its 50 anniversary this week.

The center marked the occasion with a week of events, including lunches with members, a speaker and a band. During the celebrations, photos of members throughout the center’s half-century history decorated the walls.

The senior center regularly hosts activities for local members such as billiards, bingo, ceramics, chess club, knitting and more. There are also opportunities to attend plays and take other trips and tours as well.

The center also provides Meals on Wheels for homebound seniors in partnership with the Mountainland Association of Governments.
Wasatch County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller