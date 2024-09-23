© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man charged two years after fatal Wasatch County crash

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:50 PM MDT
Police car sheriff cruiser deputy officer lights
zef art
/
Adobe Stock
Emergency lights

A Utah man has been charged with automobile homicide almost two years after a crash in Wasatch County killed his passenger.

The crash occurred on a snowy afternoon in November 2022 along U.S. 40 south of Heber City. Witnesses reported seeing a pickup truck lose control on the ice- and slush-covered highway, crash into a guardrail and flip onto its roof.

The truck had been traveling at close to 90 miles per hour, well over the 60 miles per hour speed limit on the road. One witness helped pull the driver and passenger out of the flipped truck.

According to a report filed by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper at the scene, the truck’s passenger was unable to move. Medical helicopters were unable to reach the site of the crash due to the weather. The driver, Vincent Elijah Harris, had minor scratches.

When the trooper asked Harris to fill out a witness statement, he noticed the driver’s breath smelled like alcohol. Another trooper saw several cans inside the truck. The troopers conducted field sobriety tests and placed Harris under arrest for driving under the influence.

The passenger was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for spinal injuries but died two days later. The man’s daughter told Highway Patrol troopers she had been able to speak with her father between surgeries. He told her Harris offered him a beer and was drinking while driving.

Harris now faces charges of automobile homicide and speeding. Automobile homicide is a second-degree felony, which carries penalties of up to 15 years in person and up to $10,000 in fines.

His initial appearance in the 4th District Court is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler