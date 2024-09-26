© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber Creeper celebrates 125 years on the rails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Riders on the Heber Valley Railroad look out over Deer Creek Reservoir.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Riders on the Heber Valley Railroad look out over Deer Creek Reservoir.

The Heber Valley Railroad is celebrating 125 years with a fun-filled two-day event.

The railroad was originally built to transport people from Heber to Provo and Salt Lake City.

Before the railroad, the only way down the canyon was on the Provo Canyon Toll Road. The trip took three days in good weather.

In the spring of 1896 the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railway (later named the Rio Grande Western) began surveying a route through Provo Canyon.

The railroad will commemorate the arrival of the first train to the Heber Valley in 1899 with tickets for $1.25 per passenger.

Activities begin Friday, Sept. 26, at noon with a Lakeside train ride and free tours at the depot in Heber.

The celebrations continue Saturday with train rides, free tours and a fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver