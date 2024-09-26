Heber Creeper celebrates 125 years on the rails

The railroad was originally built to transport people from Heber to Provo and Salt Lake City.

Before the railroad, the only way down the canyon was on the Provo Canyon Toll Road. The trip took three days in good weather.

In the spring of 1896 the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railway (later named the Rio Grande Western) began surveying a route through Provo Canyon.

The railroad will commemorate the arrival of the first train to the Heber Valley in 1899 with tickets for $1.25 per passenger.

Activities begin Friday, Sept. 26, at noon with a Lakeside train ride and free tours at the depot in Heber.

The celebrations continue Saturday with train rides, free tours and a fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m.