Yellow Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres, remains uncontained

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Sierra Hellstrom said the fire received a light amount of rainfall Sunday night, but continues to burn in heavy timber. As of Monday, Sept. 30, the fire remains 0% contained.

Hellstrom said 80 personnel have arrived on site since Saturday when the fire was first reported and more are expected to arrive Monday. She said there will be 24 hour operations on scene until further notice.

The fire continues to burn in the area east and south of Mill Hollow Reservoir. Hellstrom said this is a popular area for hunters, campers and those seeking fall colors. She stressed that the public should avoid the area for firefighter safety as well as their own.

The closure area includes Mill Hollow on the west side, Soapstone Basin area north of Highway 35, Wolf Creek Campground on the east and Duchesne Ridge on the south.

Hellstrom reminds drivers that Highway 35 remains closed at MP-12 in both directions. She expects the road to remain closed for the next few days as crews work to remove fallen timber on the roadway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Smoke is visible in Summit and Wasatch counties. The public is asked not to report it.

