Local biathlon athletes to compete at Soldier Hollow

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT
Vincent Bonacci of Soldier Hollow's biathlon team crosses the finish line at the 2023 Shutzenski Festival.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Vincent Bonacci of Soldier Hollow's biathlon team crosses the finish line at the 2023 Shutzenski Festival.

U.S. Biathlon athletes will gather at Soldier Hollow this weekend to vie for a spot on the international team.

Team USA’s best biathletes will be at the annual Schutzenski Festival Thursday through Saturday..

The festival will feature sprint events starting at 9:15 a.m. and a shoot-out at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday, mass-start events will begin at 9 a.m.

Utah native and biathlete Vincent Bonacci and Parkite Emily Campbell will be at the competition along with other teammates from the 2023-2024 international team.

During the festival, 16 athletes, eight women and eight men, will be selected for an on-snow preseason camp in Finland.

At the Finland camp, a group of eight athletes – four women and four men – will be chosen to compete at the World Cup and International Biathlon Union Cup

Later this month, the top U.S. cross-country athletes will be at Soldier Hollow for a trail running race Oct. 19.
