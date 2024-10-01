Yellow Lake Fire was human-caused, Highway 35 remains closed

Fire officials said cooler temperatures overnight Monday, Sept. 30 reduced fire activity but it remains 0% contained.

The Forest Service said the blaze, burning timber and dead trees east of Mill Hollow Reservoir, was human caused.

Smoke from the fire is present in the Kamas Valley and the Snyderville Basin, prompting an air quality alert from the Summit County Health Department. Health officials warn sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors.

The fire was most active on the north side and firefighters used air support and fire retardant to slow the fire’s progression.

U.S. Forest Service The Yellow Lake Fire in eastern Wasatch County continues to grow.

Officials said fire crews are protecting structures at the YMCA camp and bulldozers were used to create a fuel break near a gas pipeline.

Fire managers are working with local law enforcement to escort campers who were evacuated to retrieve their belongings in campgrounds and in the closure area.

Highway 35 will remain closed until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.

About 230 personnel are assigned to the fire, including ground crews, aircraft, engines, water tenders, and bulldozers.