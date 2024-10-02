Winds push Yellow Lake Fire east, prompt more camp evacuations.

Fire officials said winds pushed the fire southeast, igniting an area of heavy timber near Heart Lake.

The forest service said firefighters used helicopters to attack the flames with aerial drops.

The shift in the fire’s direction forced evacuations for campers and recreationists north of the Duchesne Ridge’s West Fork which is now part of the closure area.

Fire managers are working with local law enforcement to escort anyone evacuated to retrieve belongings inside the perimeter.

Hot, dry and windy conditions remain in the forecast with no moisture expected, further hampering efforts to contain the fire.

Highway 35 remains closed at milepost 12 until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.

More crews have arrived to assist, bringing the total number of personnel assigned to the fire to 390 including ground crews, aircraft, engines, water tenders and bulldozers.

