Driver identified in fatal crash south of Heber

The Utah Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Norma A. Jones, of Duchesne, was driving a Volkswagen sedan when it crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram truck near Daniels Summit, about 17 miles southeast of Heber.

She was killed on impact.

Her 3-year-old daughter, who was also killed in the Volkswagen, has not been identified by name. She was also from Duchesne.

Jones' two sons were also in the car. Both children were flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the four people in the Volkswagen were wearing seatbelts.

The two men in the truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.