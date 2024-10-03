© 2024 KPCW

Driver identified in fatal crash south of Heber

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 3, 2024 at 1:01 PM MDT
A 35-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed in a crash on U.S. 40 Oct. 1.
Utah Highway Patrol
A 35-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were killed in a crash on U.S. 40 Oct. 1.

A mother and her daughter were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. 40 Tuesday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Norma A. Jones, of Duchesne, was driving a Volkswagen sedan when it crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram truck near Daniels Summit, about 17 miles southeast of Heber.

She was killed on impact.

Her 3-year-old daughter, who was also killed in the Volkswagen, has not been identified by name. She was also from Duchesne.

Jones' two sons were also in the car. Both children were flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the four people in the Volkswagen were wearing seatbelts.

The two men in the truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler