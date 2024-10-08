Smoky skies bring unhealthy air quality across the Wasatch Back

The air in the Heber Valley was hazy and thick with the smell of smoke Tuesday morning, Oct. 8.

The pollution is mostly a side effect of the Yellow Lake Fire, which had burned close to 20,000 acres in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest as of early Tuesday. It’s about 10% contained.

PurpleAir monitors in Summit and Wasatch counties showed troubling levels of particle pollution throughout the morning hours.

Particles known as PM 2.5 are too small to see without a microscope. They’re created by smoke, soot and dust, and when people are exposed to high levels, the particles can get deep into their lungs and cause long-term health problems.

In Kamas and Hideout, the air quality index peaked at or above 400 Tuesday. The higher the number, the unhealthier the air. An AQI above 300 is considered hazardous, and everyone is likely to be affected by symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or fatigue.

In Heber and Midway, the AQI climbed as high as 200, and in Park City, PurpleAir monitors registered AQI levels in the mid-200s. Those levels of particle pollution can be especially harmful for outdoor workers and people with conditions like asthma or lung or heart disease.

Bo Call, with Utah’s Division of Air Quality, says people should pay attention to what their bodies need when pollution levels are high.

“Generally speaking, for fires like this and wildfire smoke, if you can see it and you start smelling it and tasting it, you want to get out of it if you can,” he said.

ABC-4 meteorologist Nate Larsen says wildfire smoke is often worst in the morning and improves over the course of the day.

“Typically, overnight, the cold air pools in a lot of the mountain valleys,” he said. “But then as we get the sunshine, the heating at the surface, it tends to warm the air, which rises and helps expand that inversion layer.”

That warming typically helps the smoke dissipate by afternoon.

Wind blowing west should also help carry wildfire smoke away from the region.

Federal air quality guidelines recommend people change their plans when pollution poses health risks. That could mean avoiding or shortening outdoor activities or staying indoors if you’re a member of a sensitive group.

Respirators such as N95 masks can help protect people from wildfire smoke, especially outdoors.

Indoors, people are encouraged to use air conditioners and air filters if possible. The “recirculate” setting on some air conditioners can help keep smoke out of the house. Don’t vacuum, since that can stir up particles that are already inside.

Current air quality conditions are available on the Wasatch County Health Department website or on the Utah Air app.