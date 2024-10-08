Yellow Lake Fire spans nearly 20,000 acres, 10% contained

Nikki Champion from the Northern Utah Type 3 Fire Management Team said a storm system has moved into the area, causing a smoke inversion to settle into the surrounding valleys.

“It doesn't necessarily mean that there's an increase in fire activity or an increased threat. It often can actually mean the opposite, with the decreased winds and the smoke settling that is good for fire activity,” she said.

Over 500 personnel are working to contain the fire. Crews have finished efforts to prevent the fire from spreading near Mill Hollow Road. They’re now working to secure this edge. Fire managers expect to have the fire in this area completely contained soon.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the work to secure the blaze in Soapstone also looks promising; the fire has been kept south of Soapstone Road and there has been minimal growth on that perimeter.

However, the southwest corner of the Heart Lake area continues to be difficult for crews to secure.

Mandatory evacuation orders for the North and West Forks of the Duchesne River remain in effect. Champion reports all structures remain intact.

The Granddaddy Lakes area of Ashley National Forest and the town of Hanna in Duchesne County are under a “ready” order, meaning residents should have bags packed and be ready to leave if an evacuation order is given.

Portions of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National Forests affected by the fire also remain closed. Highway 35 will remain closed until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris. Champion said crews are working to open the highway as soon as possible.

“The goal is to open that as soon as safely possible, so that could potentially open before the closure is lifted,” she said. “Folks who utilize that as a main highway or travel way, should continue paying attention.”