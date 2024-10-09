Wasatch Boys Rugby Team takes home fourth state title

Rugby sevens, the same competition as in the Olympics, is a fast-paced game that consists of two seven-minute halves with seven players from each team on the field.

Wasatch High School Rugby Wasatch High School Boys Rugby came home victorious after winning the 2024 Utah State Rugby Championships

The Wasps beat Riverton High School 33-0 to claim the state’s top youth title in the sport.

This is the team’s third state victory in the sevens competition since its inception in 2014. The team previously won back-to-back Division 2 sevens boy’s titles 2018 and 2019 and once in the 15s competition in 2018.

The team of 22 was led by captain and senior Porter Kuch, who completed six conversions, or extra points, and Alex Mowry, the team’s leading scorer in the tournament with five “tries” or touchdowns and scoring a total of 27 points.

Head coach and director Patrick Whalen, who started the program in 2014, said the club sport isn’t yet sanctioned by the school, but he is thankful for the training opportunities and facilities the high school offers.

Wasatch High School Rugby 2024 Wasatch High School Rugby captain Porter Kuch.

“They give us facilities and fields and practice times. It's really difficult in the fall, especially with all the football and things that are going on,” he said. “But the school’s support is huge. Not everybody gets that.”

Whalen said the volunteer assistant coaches, David Perez and Foki Kailea spent countless hours with the athletes in order to get the victory. He also highlighted the athletes' commitment to the sport.

“The boys trained extremely hard, played a couple tournaments this summer, and got into their rhythm," Whalen said. "They were already playing some travel tournaments this summer, and then when school rolled around, they were already in game shape.”

Whalen said that’s why the team was seeded high going into the state tournament Oct. 5.

Wasatch Rugby Alex Mowry was the Wasp's top scorer with 27 points at the 2024 State Championship Tournament.

“It was kind of a big surprise that we did as well as we did. To some people, it wasn't to me.”

The Wasatch High School’s Lady Wasps Rugby team finished third in state after a last-minute missed kick lost them their second tournament game against Herriman High School.

The girls team will be in Idaho on Oct. 18 for an invitational game ahead of a break before the spring 15s competition starts in February.

Whalen said high school students interested in the sport are welcome to join. The team takes athletes from Wasatch and up to 10 players from Park City.