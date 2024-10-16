© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unpredictable winds threaten spread of Yellow Lake Fire ahead of winter storm

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM MDT
Yellow Lake Fire was human-caused, Highway 35 remains closed
Heber-Kamas Ranger District
/
U.S. Forest Service
Yellow Lake Fire was human-caused, Highway 35 remains closed

Fire crews say unpredictable winds ahead of the winter storm will test their hard-fought perimeters of the Yellow Lake Fire Wednesday. The human-caused wildfire has grown to 32,919 acres and is almost 29% contained. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning specifically for the area in and around the fire from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The warning is because of the high winds and dry conditions. The western half of the state is under a fire warning through Wednesday evening as well.

However, freezing temperatures, rain and snow are expected Thursday, which is expected to help contain the Wasatch Back fire.

Fire managers said their biggest concern is still the northwest corner of the fire near Iron Mine Lake, just south of Mirror Lake Highway.

Aircraft with infrared technology detected intense heat in the area Tuesday night with the hottest spots at the southernmost tip extending toward Iron Mine Road.

Crews have maintained the unburned center of the fire called the “donut hole.” They have been able to preserve most of the log and slash piles stored there.

This week winds have worked with crews to help them hold the southern perimeter of the fire.

The forest service said it is doing all it can to limit the fire’s impact on watersheds and water quality across the burn area. Crews are adding measures now to control any future drainage across the burn scar.

Evacuations and closures remain in effect.
Wasatch County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller