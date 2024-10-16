Unpredictable winds threaten spread of Yellow Lake Fire ahead of winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning specifically for the area in and around the fire from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The warning is because of the high winds and dry conditions. The western half of the state is under a fire warning through Wednesday evening as well.

However, freezing temperatures, rain and snow are expected Thursday, which is expected to help contain the Wasatch Back fire.

Fire managers said their biggest concern is still the northwest corner of the fire near Iron Mine Lake, just south of Mirror Lake Highway.

Aircraft with infrared technology detected intense heat in the area Tuesday night with the hottest spots at the southernmost tip extending toward Iron Mine Road.

Crews have maintained the unburned center of the fire called the “donut hole.” They have been able to preserve most of the log and slash piles stored there.

This week winds have worked with crews to help them hold the southern perimeter of the fire.

The forest service said it is doing all it can to limit the fire’s impact on watersheds and water quality across the burn area. Crews are adding measures now to control any future drainage across the burn scar.

Evacuations and closures remain in effect.