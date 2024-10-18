Yellow Lake Fire to transition back to local management thanks to rain and snow

The human-caused fire about 10 miles southeast of Francis has burned 33,038 acres and remains at 30% containment since it sparked Sept. 28.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the entire fire area received rain or snow Friday morning. At least one inch of rain has fallen at lower elevations and six inches of snow has been reported in higher altitudes like Bald Mountain Pass on Mirror Lake Highway.

Thanks to the precipitation and the percentage of containment, fire management will transition back to local control starting Sunday. The California Interagency Incident Management Type 2 team will turn it back to the local Type 3 team, which includes personnel from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National forests.

Closures remain in place but have been reduced in the two forests. The North Fork of Duchesne Road from the forest boundary to the Mill Flat Trail is closed. The closure also spans north from the Mill Flat Trail and west to the forest boundary. The Aspen, Hades and Iron Mine campgrounds remain closed as well.

A community meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Kamas Middle School Auditorium to discuss the transition, including fire area rehabilitation and closures.

A similar community meeting is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tabiona School gymnasium.