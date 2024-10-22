Wasatch County’s Karl McMillan named for MIDA board role

The county has one local councilmember on the board of MIDA, a state agency originally formed to serve veterans and members of the military. Board members are appointed, not elected.

Since 2019, that representative has been Steve Farrell, a longtime at-large councilmember. Farrell is not seeking reelection, so the council must recommend his successor by the end of November.

At the county council meeting Oct. 16, a few councilmembers volunteered to join the board. To ensure a fair pick, willing councilmembers placed their names in a bowl, and the assistant county manager chose Karl McMillan in a blind draw.

The governor must approve McMillan’s appointment.

McMillan serves in the county council seat F, representing Hideout and a large swath of eastern Wasatch County. His term runs through 2026.

Councilmember Erik Rowland suggested McMillan shadow Farrell on the MIDA board to learn about the issues.

“Steve, you have got significant influence on a lot of these boards, and a lot of it is because of the knowledge you have and the experience,” he said. “And some of these are probably the most critical boards we have to be represented on.”

As a member of the MIDA board, McMillan will attend monthly board meetings, plus boards for the Mountain Village and Golf and Equestrian Center districts, two sections of the land MIDA is developing in Wasatch County.

Major development projects include the Skyridge golf facilities and much of the Deer Valley East Village expansion.

Veterans, retirees and active-duty military members are eligible for some discounts on lodging and recreation at some of the venues.