Wasatch County school board candidate spending ranges from zero to thousands

Six candidates are in the running for three spots on the Wasatch County School District Board of Education. All races are nonpartisan.

Candidates submitted a first round of financial disclosures in early June, and another set was due Oct. 29. The records were made public by the county clerk’s office Thursday. Brad Ehlert and Tom Stone are competing to represent Midway families. Ehlert bought about $2,600 worth of mailers and signs using his own money. Stone is running the least expensive campaign: He reports he hasn’t had any campaign expenses.

Incumbent Kim Dickerson and challenger Randall Lund are running to represent the eastern side of the school district. Dickerson has spent about $1,900, mostly donated, on campaign mailers. Lund is running the most expensive campaign of the six candidates: He spent over $5,600 – much of it his own money – on expenses including mailers, posters and yard signs.

Incumbent Marianne Allen and Breanne Dedrickson are vying to represent the southern portion of the district. Allen has bought around $1,400 worth of yard signs and digital ads. Most of that money was donated. And Dedrickson paid $2,500 for campaign mailers.

Full details of all the candidates’ campaign finances are available from the Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor here.