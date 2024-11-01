Wasatch County clerk-auditor shares election safeguards

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger and her team have a busy schedule. The clerk’s responsibilities include maintaining voter rolls, providing, collecting and securing ballots, counting votes and publishing election results.

Granger said there are numerous safeguards in place to ensure election integrity.

“All ballots have to be under camera security and with two people,” she said.

Her office collects mail-in ballots directly from the local post office.

“We go and we collect from them directly, so the ballots don’t ever leave the post office with a postmaster,” she said. “They’re not roaming around town in somebody else’s vehicle.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger Listen • 10:47

Once the ballots reach the county government building, they’re counted twice and logged in the tracking system. Then they’re safely locked away until judges come to verify the signatures.

About 25,000 voters are registered in the county. So far, Granger said, her office has processed about 8,500 ballots. That means the signatures have been verified by both a machine and at least one judge, and the ballots are ready to be counted.

If a voter’s signature isn’t verified, the clerk’s office contacts that person to confirm their vote.

Granger said her office will notify voters once their ballots have been received. That information only goes out once each ballot’s signature is verified. Residents voting by mail can check the progress of their ballots online.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 4, to be counted.

Voters can return their ballots in person at any drop box in Wasatch County until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

A list of ballot drop-off locations is available on the county website.

On Election Day, residents can vote in person at the Wasatch County Senior Citizen Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Granger said her goal is to publish partial election results around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Information on candidates is compiled in KPCW’s Wasatch Back voter guide.