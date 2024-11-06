Midway voters overwhelmingly support new open space bond

The town’s $5 million open space bond passed by a roughly 3-to-1 margin in the general election.

Preliminary results released Tuesday night show about 1,700 Midway residents voted yes to the bond and 624 said no.

That outcome is in line with results of a poll conducted this summer , when about 80% of respondents said they would “probably” or “definitely” support a new bond.

Taxpayers can expect to see an increase of about $16 for every $100,000 of taxable property value over the next 20 years. Taxpayers will see the increase on their property tax assessment next year.

The money will be put towards conservation easements within Midway’s annexation boundary.

The bond is the second to win the town’s support. Voters approved the first $5 million bond in 2018.