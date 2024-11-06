Wasatch County voters reelect Republican incumbents

Republican Kendall Crittenden has 61% of the vote for the seat representing Heber, compared to United Utah candidate Tori Broughton’s 28% and Libertarian Jami Hewlett’s 11%.

Fellow incumbent Republican Mark Nelson has 65% of the vote in the race to represent Midway and western Wasatch county. His Democratic challenger Sherrie Bercuson has 35%.

Republicans Colleen Bonner and Spencer Park are unopposed for an at-large seat and a seat representing Wallsburg.

The Wasatch County Clerk’s Office processed about 11,000 ballots on election night and said it would resume counting around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Results are preliminary until they’re certified by local canvass boards weeks after the election. Officials in Summit and Wasatch counties have yet to announce when results will be certified.