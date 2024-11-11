Heber and Wasatch councils to discuss 4,000-acre development proposal

Developers want to construct a new community, called Wasatch Highlands, on a swath of rural land northeast of Heber. They also want the proposed development to be annexed into Heber City.

For that to happen, Heber would need to change the boundaries of its annexation map.

Right now, the land is part of the preservation zone; only one home is permitted for every 160 acres. But if the developers have their way, shopping, municipal buildings and thousands of homes could be built.

County leaders say they’re worried about traffic impacts, utilities and other issues.

“Just this idea of that many units so far away – it’s its own city, it’s its own place, and so it’s a really big deal,” Councilmember Luke Searle said.

Councilmember Steve Farrell worried about water for the development.

And the county planning director, Doug Smith, told the Heber planning commission last month that current roads and utilities aren’t equipped to handle the volume of the proposed development.

It will still be a while before the developer could apply to be part of Heber: Just changing the map to permit the application can take several months. And amending the annexation map doesn’t guarantee the city would approve the annexation.

County and city leaders will sit down together Wednesday to talk about some of the issues the county’s most worried about. From there, Wasatch County may send a letter to Heber asking leaders to slow down.

The joint meeting begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Wasatch County government building on Heber’s Main Street.

During the meeting, they’ll also discuss the Community Reinvestment Area, Heber’s plan to revitalize downtown using tax revenue from new development. Heber needs support from the county council and the Wasatch County School District to move forward.

An agenda and a link to attend online are available on the county website.