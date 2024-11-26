Wasatch County residents can give budget feedback in December

As part of its annual budget process, Wasatch County has a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4. It’s a chance for residents to weigh in on how the county plans to allocate nearly $119 million in funds in 2025.

Next year’s budget plans for about $42 million more in expenses than in 2024. That’s an increase of over 50%.

That’s mostly because of expensive construction projects, including expanding the courthouse and starting work on a new county administration building. Combined with roadwork and other capital projects, those costs account for roughly a third of the 2025 budget.

Assistant county manager Heber Lefgren said at a recent county council meeting that residents’ taxes won’t go up – in part because the county has been setting aside funds for capital projects for years.

“While we are recognizing a large increase in the all-fund schedule, we are not seeking any Truth in Taxation increase, which means that there will not be any additional property tax revenue outside of what we anticipate receiving through new growth,” he said.

He said the budget also looks larger than it really is because of fund transfers. The county will collect $6 million from the new emergency services sales tax fund, but that money will be transferred directly to the fire district.