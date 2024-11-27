High Valley Arts in search of a new home

However, that approval needs to happen before the theater group can fundraise and start construction.

The Heber Valley has become a mecca of theatrical talent. High Valley Arts is one of seven active theater groups in the valley.

“There is a tremendous theatrical interest in Wasatch County,” said the founder of High Valley Arts Sue Waldrip on KPCW’s Local News Hour Nov. 7. “It's an interesting phenomenon to see theater grow so rapidly in Wasatch County.”

Over the past 15 years, she said the nonprofit has produced 26 adult shows and 12 kids plays. Theater, she said, is life changing.

“I'm a great fan of theater, because I think theater not only gives people opportunity to join together, to learn and love each other, but also an opportunity to advance their skills,” she said.

The group is working out of Midway Town Hall and she said the group can’t expand its offerings until it has the storage space needed and an area to build sets indoors.

“We currently have seven storage areas in the city of Midway that we use to store our props and our costumes,” she said. “And to put on this show, we have to build the set out, which takes about five days, and we construct our sets on driveways. So, it's been very difficult over the years not to have a home.”

Waldrip founded HVA in 2009 and since then they’ve entertained nearly 90,000 people. Her dream is to have a theater with stadium seating and offer more than the two productions they do now each year.

There is a piece of property on Midway’s Main Street with an owner anxious to sell. All she needs is approval from Midway leaders and she’ll start fundraising. She said the permanent facility would not be built with taxes, only with private donations.

She believes they have enough parking to meet code but will work with Midway leaders to do what’s necessary.

“We have sufficient parking around the theater, plus we have a lifetime contract with Swiss Square, which is two minutes away for parking as well,” she said. “We are so anxious to build this theater at our own expense that we are willing to cut down the number of seats.”