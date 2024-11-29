© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seasonal road closures in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 29, 2024 at 1:55 PM MST
UDOT

Seasonal roads have begun to close across the Wasatch Back.

In Wasatch County, the Lake Creek Road gate east of Heber and Indian Springs near Strawberry Reservoir closed Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The lower gate on Cascade Springs Dr. west of Deer Creek Reservoir will close Monday, Dec. 2.

Guardsman Pass in Summit County is closed in both directions and will not open until spring 2025.

The Utah Department of Transportation has not set a date for closing Mirror Lake Highway for the winter.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver