Seasonal road closures in the Wasatch Back

In Wasatch County, the Lake Creek Road gate east of Heber and Indian Springs near Strawberry Reservoir closed Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The lower gate on Cascade Springs Dr. west of Deer Creek Reservoir will close Monday, Dec. 2.

Guardsman Pass in Summit County is closed in both directions and will not open until spring 2025.

The Utah Department of Transportation has not set a date for closing Mirror Lake Highway for the winter.