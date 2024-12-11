Service district eyes $23M bond to improve Midway facilities, stench

Residents can comment at a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 12, on the service district’s plans to renovate its infrastructure.

HVSSD general manager Jim Goodley said one bond will be used to upgrade the wastewater treatment ponds near Midway.

“$10 million is the maximum amount we’ve allocated,” he said. “That bond is for improvements and maintenance on our lagoon system – primarily to dredge the lagoons and improve the aeration system in our lagoons.”

The treatment ponds are known by some Midway residents for their smell, which can be especially potent in the spring when temperatures rise.

Scientists from Utah’s Environmental Epidemiology Program are conducting a risk assessment to see whether the ponds emit hydrogen sulfide, a toxin with a rotten-egg smell.

Goodley said dredging and better aeration will help reduce the odors.

A second bond will allocate $13 million to improve the mechanical plant, including increasing its capacity. Goodley said that bond was already approved, but the scope of the project is being modified.

The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1000 East Main Street in Midway.