Wasatch County School District names principal for new high school

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:46 PM MST
Wasatch County's second high school, scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year, has a design (as pictured above) but still needs a name, mascot and colors.
Wasatch County School District
Wasatch County's second high school, scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year, has a design as pictured above but still needs a name, mascot and colors.

The Wasatch County School District announced Tuesday who will lead its two high schools starting in January 2025.

In a letter to district teachers and families, Superintendent Paul Sweat said Wasatch High School’s current principal, Justin Kelly, has been tapped to lead the county’s second high school.

Kelly will step into his new role Jan. 2, 2025.

Wasatch High Assistant Principal Ryan Bishop will be promoted to the head principal job, according to Sweat.

In the letter, Sweat wrote, “Both Justin and Ryan exemplify our ‘Education Elevated’ motto, as demonstrated by the District’s strong test performance and their unwavering commitment to students and staff.”

Kelly is in his fourth year as principal at Wasatch High, and Bishop became Wasatch High School’s assistant principal eight years ago.

The new high school, which is yet to be named, is under construction near 1000 West along state Route 113, just west of Heber.

It’s scheduled to open its doors for the 2026-27 school year.
Wasatch County Wasatch County School District
Grace Doerfler
