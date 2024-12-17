Wasatch County School District names principal for new high school

In a letter to district teachers and families, Superintendent Paul Sweat said Wasatch High School’s current principal, Justin Kelly, has been tapped to lead the county’s second high school.

Kelly will step into his new role Jan. 2, 2025.

Wasatch High Assistant Principal Ryan Bishop will be promoted to the head principal job, according to Sweat.

In the letter, Sweat wrote, “Both Justin and Ryan exemplify our ‘Education Elevated’ motto, as demonstrated by the District’s strong test performance and their unwavering commitment to students and staff.”

Kelly is in his fourth year as principal at Wasatch High, and Bishop became Wasatch High School’s assistant principal eight years ago.

The new high school, which is yet to be named, is under construction near 1000 West along state Route 113, just west of Heber.

It’s scheduled to open its doors for the 2026-27 school year.