Wasatch County to raise income limit for tax relief

County manager Dustin Grabau said the state income limit for property tax relief is currently $40,480 for people 66 or older.

The county council plans to increase the income limit locally to 150% of the state requirement.

“People who make just a little over $60,000 would qualify for some tax relief, and it’s graduated based on the level of income,” he said.

Previously, Grabau estimated only a handful of locals have been able to access tax relief through the program. He said the state limit is too restrictive for most county residents.

“It’s much lower than what a typical retired citizen has if they’re collecting both social security and a modest pension,” he said. “We feel like we’ll be able to capture more people who do need this type of relief on a fixed income.”

He said the county’s goal is to have participation similar to that in Summit County, where 80 or 90 people receive tax relief each year.

The Wasatch County Council will vote to raise the income limit at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

Grabau said people who want to apply for the tax relief program can find information on the Wasatch County clerk-auditor’s website, or they can stop by the county administration building and staff will help them fill out the application.