© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County to raise income limit for tax relief

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 17, 2024 at 1:51 PM MST
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.

More retirees in Wasatch County will soon qualify for property tax relief.

County manager Dustin Grabau said the state income limit for property tax relief is currently $40,480 for people 66 or older.

The county council plans to increase the income limit locally to 150% of the state requirement.

“People who make just a little over $60,000 would qualify for some tax relief, and it’s graduated based on the level of income,” he said.

Previously, Grabau estimated only a handful of locals have been able to access tax relief through the program. He said the state limit is too restrictive for most county residents.

Full Interview: Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

“It’s much lower than what a typical retired citizen has if they’re collecting both social security and a modest pension,” he said. “We feel like we’ll be able to capture more people who do need this type of relief on a fixed income.”

He said the county’s goal is to have participation similar to that in Summit County, where 80 or 90 people receive tax relief each year.

The Wasatch County Council will vote to raise the income limit at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

Grabau said people who want to apply for the tax relief program can find information on the Wasatch County clerk-auditor’s website, or they can stop by the county administration building and staff will help them fill out the application.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
Contact Grace Doerfler
See stories by Grace Doerfler