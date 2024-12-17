© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch Mountain State Park seeks public input on trail system plans

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST
In the winter Wasatch Mountain State park grooms Nordic skiing trails.
Wasatch Mountain State Park
In the winter Wasatch Mountain State park grooms Nordic skiing trails.

Wasatch Mountain State Park is developing a master plan for a new trail system near Midway.

In partnership with Friends of Wasatch Mountain State Park and the Wasatch Trails Foundation, the park is asking for input from residents so it can prioritize next steps.

Trail users who run, hike, bike, ride horses and just enjoy the outdoors can fill out an online survey to share their ideas.

A link to the Suggest a Trail survey can be found here.

A link to the general survey can be found here.
