Wasatch High School alumna competes at Miss Rodeo America pageant

But the Utah Tech University student won the People’s Choice award for her dazzling chaps at the pageant, held earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Kelly also earned the Shining Star Scholarship and was recognized for the best speech.

A graduate of Wasatch High School, she was her class valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA and was twice named Miss Utah High School Rodeo Queen. Kelly went on to win the National High School Rodeo Queen and Miss Wilderness Circuit contests. She’s also carried flags at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for three years.

The title of Miss Rodeo America 2024 went to Callie Mueller from South Dakota.