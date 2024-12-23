© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High School alumna competes at Miss Rodeo America pageant

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 23, 2024 at 6:39 PM MST
McKardy Kelly won the People’s Choice award for her dazzling chaps at the pageant, held in early December 2024 in Las Vegas.
Matie Graham Photography
/
McKardy Kelly
McKardy Kelly won the People’s Choice award for her dazzling chaps at the pageant, held in early December 2024 in Las Vegas.

Utah’s Miss Rodeo 2024 and Midway resident, McKardy Kelly, finished third runner-up at the 2024 Miss Rodeo America pageant.

But the Utah Tech University student won the People’s Choice award for her dazzling chaps at the pageant, held earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Kelly also earned the Shining Star Scholarship and was recognized for the best speech.

A graduate of Wasatch High School, she was her class valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA and was twice named Miss Utah High School Rodeo Queen. Kelly went on to win the National High School Rodeo Queen and Miss Wilderness Circuit contests. She’s also carried flags at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for three years.

The title of Miss Rodeo America 2024 went to Callie Mueller from South Dakota.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver