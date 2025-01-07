Applications open for trails, arts and parks grants in Wasatch County, Heber City

Nonprofits, foundations, local organizations and individuals are invited to apply with their ideas for improving outdoor spaces and arts opportunities in the community.

The trails, arts and parks grants, nicknamed TAP grants, come from a 0.1% sales tax that county voters approved in 2022.

The tax revenue is divvied up among the county, Heber City and Midway to enhance arts and recreation.

Wasatch County awarded TAP grants for the first time in June 2024, with around $285,000 distributed to organizations including the Wasatch Trails Foundation, the Timpanogos Valley Theater, Wasatch County Parks and Recreation and more.

This grant cycle, up to $375,000 will be available from the county, according to communications director Joan Gould.

County manager Dustin Grabau said a variety of projects will be considered.

“Last year, we awarded a wide range – anywhere from the county’s own parks and recreation department to private individuals doing charity events,” he said. “So, anyone who has an event that is trails, arts and parks-related is welcome to apply.”

Applications are open through Feb. 28 for county projects.

Heber City also opened its TAP grant applications, but only for arts and culture projects.

It also approved its first grants last June, with about $42,000 distributed to Art Around the Square, the Heber Valley Children’s Choir, the Utah Wildlife Federation and more.

City manager Matt Brower said this year, the city council has dedicated $60,000 to the grants.

“My council, a couple years ago, when the tax was approved, established a strategy of taking 10% of the revenues generated and putting it towards the arts grants,” he said. “The remaining amount, the 90%, would be put towards the trails and put towards the parks and other amenities that the public wanted.”

He says trails and parks improvements are the responsibility of Heber’s Parks, Open Space, Trails and Trees Advisory Committee. That committee recommends projects to the city council for approval and funding.

Applicants in Heber have until March 7 to submit their proposals for arts grants.

Both governments offer application workshops.

The Wasatch County session is Jan. 13 at 5 p.m., and the Heber workshop is Jan. 23. A time hasn’t yet been announced for the Heber meeting.

Advisory boards in both the city and the county will make recommendations to their respective councils, and grant recipients will be announced in late spring or early summer.

There are two grant application cycles each year.

More information about eligibility criteria and how to apply is available at kpcw.org.