Deer Valley celebrates grand opening of East Village terrain

Jan. 9 marked the official opening of the first phase of Deer Valley’s expanded terrain. It comes a little over a week after two lifts started spinning at the East Village resort base Dec. 31.

About 300 acres of the expanded ski area are open to the public this winter.

The Keetley Express, a six-person bubble lift, opened to cheers shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday after a ribbon-cutting.

One local skier, Spence, said the resort expansion is “wonderful.”

“It’s pretty exciting,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see the terrain and the lifts and all.”

Deer Valley President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett said the expanded resort will maintain a high level of service for guests.

“I’m really proud that, as we open the lift today, we are doing it in the Deer Valley way,” he said.

The Keetley Express carries skiers to the bottom terminal of the Sultan Express lift on Bald Mountain.

Matt Sampson / KPCW Skiers at Deer Valley's Keetley Express.

Aurora, the second lift that opened last week, provides access to beginner terrain at East Village. A third lift, the Hoodoo Express, will open later this season and take skiers to more green trails.

Park City local and two-time Olympian Ted Ligety was also on hand for the celebration. He said he skied much of the new terrain last winter and was impressed.

“I think it will actually be some of the best terrain on the mountain,” he said. “Some really steep bowls, some really long groomer runs – it has a good mix of everything. I think people are going to be shocked as that opens up, what terrain is out there.”

And Bennett told KPCW the grand opening was a moment to celebrate.

“We hope to have 20 new trails open this season, three new lifts – we’re a full year ahead of schedule on that – and then we’ll roll into another six lifts and another 100 trails next year,” he said.

When the expanded terrain is completely open, Deer Valley’s skiable area will have more than doubled, for a total of over 5,700 acres.