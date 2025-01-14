Heber Valley bypass on agenda for regional government meeting

Likely the biggest topic on Wednesday’s interlocal agenda is the Heber Valley bypass. That’s the Utah Department of Transportation’s plan for a highway to ease traffic on U.S. 40.

There’s been talk of a bypass road for decades. In recent months, the process has accelerated as UDOT refines route options using the latest traffic data for the county.

UDOT has outlined four possible routes. Each can be built either with traffic lights or with on- and off-ramps to manage traffic flow.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, UDOT representatives will share details about the possible options, including upgrades like widening north U.S. 40 to three lanes in each direction or adding overpasses to allow vehicles to traverse the valley without stopping.

UDOT will also share estimated travel times for the proposed routes, based on rush-hour traffic projections for 2050.

The bypass is a controversial topic in the community. Some locals are opposed to any road going through the North Fields, while others say it’s the only way to manage the growing traffic problem in Wasatch County.

The bypass isn’t the only contested item on Wednesday’s agenda. Local leaders will also discuss the proposed Wasatch Highlands annexation. If approved, it would add about 4,000 acres near Red Ledges to Heber City. Developers want to construct a new community including retail, municipal buildings, homes and leisure amenities.

The interlocal meeting starts Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration building. The full agenda and a link to attend online are available at kpcw.org.