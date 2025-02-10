© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch High School football program names new head coach

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:15 PM MST
Derik Bringhurst is the new head football coach for Wasatch High School
Wasatch High School
Derik Bringhurst is the new head football coach for Wasatch High School

Derik Bringhurst will take the helm of the Wasatch High School football team.

Wasatch High School announced Friday, Feb. 7, Bringhurst is the new head coach for the program. He brings more than a decade of experience with the Wasps to the role, including 12 years as the assistant head coach for the team, and he has worked with both offensive and defensive players.

In a statement shared by the high school, Bringhurst said he is “honored and excited” to take the lead.

“We are passionate about this program, the players, the coaches, the parents, and the community,” he said. “I’m eager to work together to build something that we can all take pride in.”

Bringhurst officially assumes the head coach role after he was appointed interim head coach in January, following the resignation of former head coach Jody Morgan.
