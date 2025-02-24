Seven candidates to interview for Wasatch County school board vacancy

The school board will interview seven applicants Tuesday evening to fill the vacancy left by former board member Tyler Bluth, who resigned last month.

The spot on the board represents southern Heber residents. All applicants must live within those boundaries.

Each candidate submitted a letter of intent to the school board expressing their interest in serving and sharing any qualifications they have.

Candidate Charles Balch said he wants to contribute to a learning environment that supports students and educators. He did not share any details of his background.

Craig Chambers, another applicant, is an attorney and has three children in the district. He said his work as a lawyer for local governments, including Wasatch County, has prepared him to work on the district’s budget and infrastructure needs.

Applicant Jake Collett is a business owner and consultant. He said if chosen, his top priorities would include improving transparency and supporting teachers.

Daniel Dahl is a longtime school counselor whose three children attended school in the district. He said he’s applying for the school board because he wants to give back, and he thinks his education background is a good fit for the role.

Candidate Nicole Ferguson said she’ll bring a parent’s perspective to the school board. She is a Main Street business owner with four children in the district.

Nicole Lofgran is also a parent. She said she’s fluent in Spanish and wants to support representation and inclusion in the district.

And applicant Ryan Nord said he also has children in the school district. He said he wants to serve the community.

All seven candidates will be interviewed publicly during Tuesday’s board meeting, starting at 4 p.m.

The school board is expected to appoint its newest member later that evening. Whoever is chosen will serve for the remainder of the term, which ends Jan. 5, 2027.

The full meeting agenda is available on the district's website.