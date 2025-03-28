Wasatch County to host biannual Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair

The biannual event is free to anyone and is meant to teach locals to be self-reliant and prepared for emergencies.

The fair offers 30 classes where visitors can learn about a variety of topics, including beekeeping, soap making, optimizing a garden and emergency food storage.

Around 40 display tables featuring different vendors and businesses focusing on self-reliance and preparedness will be at the event as well.

The fair is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wasatch High School in Heber.