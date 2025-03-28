© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County to host biannual Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:48 PM MDT
Kristine Weller
The Wasatch County Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair at Wasatch High School.

The Wasatch Community Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair is Saturday.

The biannual event is free to anyone and is meant to teach locals to be self-reliant and prepared for emergencies.

The fair offers 30 classes where visitors can learn about a variety of topics, including beekeeping, soap making, optimizing a garden and emergency food storage.

Around 40 display tables featuring different vendors and businesses focusing on self-reliance and preparedness will be at the event as well.

The fair is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wasatch High School in Heber.
