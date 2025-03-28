Wasatch County to host biannual Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair
The Wasatch Community Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair is Saturday.
The biannual event is free to anyone and is meant to teach locals to be self-reliant and prepared for emergencies.
The fair offers 30 classes where visitors can learn about a variety of topics, including beekeeping, soap making, optimizing a garden and emergency food storage.
Around 40 display tables featuring different vendors and businesses focusing on self-reliance and preparedness will be at the event as well.
The fair is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wasatch High School in Heber.