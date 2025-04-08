Housing, transportation on agenda for Wasatch County collaborative meeting

Wasatch County governments, including the county council and the Heber and Midway city councils, meet every few months to talk about issues that affect the whole region.

On Wednesday, April 9, leaders will meet with the Utah Department of Transportation for an update on the Heber Valley bypass.

The discussion comes after UDOT announced there are two finalists for the bypass route – one that cuts through the North Fields and one that keeps traffic mostly on north U.S. 40. Either choice would use overpasses and ramps so vehicles can cross the valley without stopping.

UDOT representatives will share the factors that went into the latest study and talk about what to expect next.

Housing is another topic planned for Wednesday’s meeting. Heber City Manager Matt Brower will share results from a recent affordable housing survey. And Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle will discuss Habitat for Humanity projects in the area.

The interlocal meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the county government building.

For the full agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.