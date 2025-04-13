Utah teen makes Wasatch County history with national wrestling title

Sophomore Wyatt Hanssen is the first wrestler from Wasatch High in 20 years to notch a national title.

The 16-year-old climbed to the top of the rankings at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia last month and emerged as the champion for his grade level.

Going into the national championship, Hanssen said he was ready to compete at the peak level.

“I was nervous thinking about it the weeks before, but then for some reason, during the tournament, I just was not nervous at all,” he said. “The butterflies were gone. I was completely peaceful and focused. I’ve never wrestled better in my life.”

Hanssen has been wrestling almost all his life. He hit the mat when he was five and quickly discovered he had a talent for it.

As part of the 5A high school team, he’s excelled, earning all-American honors as a freshman and both state and national titles this season. But Hanssen said winning isn’t his main goal.

“Everyone has a different mindset. Some kids are like, ‘I have to win, winning is everything,’” he said. “But for me, I’m like, ‘Hey, if I wrestle my best, I’m happy.’”

He said what he likes most about wrestling is the chance to take ownership of his performance and work ethic. A high school wrestling match is over in just six minutes, but requires the time Hanssen puts in all year to bring his best to the mat.

Courtesy Kamron Day Wyatt Hanssen, center, competes on the Wasatch High School wrestling team.

“I love wrestling, but sometimes I don’t like it – which just means sometimes, in the moment, I’ve wanted to quit before. But super glad I stayed in it,” he said. “It’s really cool to see your work pay off, and winning – I’ve played other sports, and winning a wrestling match is still the best feeling.”

With all the work, Hanssen plays a little too. His walkout song this season was “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

“But I guess that’s to the crowd and not to the guy I’m about to wrestle, because he does not have a friend in me,” he joked. “Maybe after the match, but not then.”

The team coach, Kamron Day, said he’s proud of all Hanssen and his teammates have accomplished this season.

“We have a great group of kids,” he said. “I can’t say good enough about any of them. They strive to be better people, and that’s just the vision of the program – be a better man and you’ll be a better wrestler. So, I will just continue that vision and keep helping these kids reach their goals.”

Hanssen’s dad, Vernon Hanssen, agreed he’s proudest of the person his son is becoming, more than any accolades he earns along the way.

“He works really hard at school, at wrestling, at being a brother, at friendships, relationships,” he said. “He’s a great kid. At the end of the day, if he didn’t place, he’s still that same amazing kid.”

Competition isn’t over for Wyatt this season. He’s heading to Nevada later this month for the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships, where he’ll compete for a spot on the under-17 national team.

“I feel a little bit more pressure now that I’ve won that I need to perform in those other places,” he said. “But I would say that the future, for me, is just trusting in God’s plan and just keep working hard.”

The U17 competition is April 23 to April 27 in Las Vegas.