Living and learning sites for adults with disabilities could come soon to Wasatch County

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:11 PM MDT
The Wasatch County Council chambers are in the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Plans for the Heber Valley Center for Learning will come before the Wasatch County Council Wednesday, April 16.

The proposed 18,000-square-foot center would include residential and educational facilities for adults with disabilities. Amenities will include a gym, a pool, classrooms, a library and offices.

The center’s housing would have capacity for eight people and two live-in staff members.

The Center for Learning is planned for a two-acre site at the intersection of 1200 South and Remuda Run Drive, east of Heber.

County manager Dustin Grabau said the project would support young adults who have aged out of the public school system, which offers special education to students ages three to 21.

“They’re adults who still need some level of support, and I think the idea is that these families who live in the community will be able to get the help they need for some of the gaps in the system that already exists,” he said.

Grabau said the housing portion of the project is mostly complete, but the education building needs the county council’s approval.

A public hearing for approval of a conditional use permit and site plan for the Heber Valley Center for Learning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Wasatch County government building.

Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler