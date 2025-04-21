Wasatch County shares calendar for 2025 elections

This November, voters in each municipality will choose a mayor for the next four years, as well as two city councilmembers.

All races are at large, meaning candidates don’t run under the banner of any political party.

Two people have already announced plans to run for Heber mayor: incumbent Heidi Franco and Councilmember Scott Phillips.

The council seats held by Phillips and Yvonne Barney are also on this year’s Heber City ballot.

In Midway, Celeste Johnson’s mayoral role and council seats held by Jeff Drury and JC Simonsen are up for election.

And in Hideout, the empty mayor’s seat and city council spots held by Ralph Severini and Chris Baier are on the ballot.

Anyone running for office must file a declaration of candidacy in person between June 2 and June 6 at their respective city government building.

If needed, primary elections will be Aug. 12.

The general election is Nov. 4.