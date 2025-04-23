© 2025 KPCW

Heber to close streets amid continuing water line construction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:52 PM MDT
Construction crews are working on a major sewer and water replacement project throughout
Heber City
Construction crews are working on a major sewer and water replacement project throughout Heber City.

Heber City is asking residents to move their cars off Center Street and 500 North before April 28.

Crews will start work again to install sewer and water main pipelines.

The multi-phase project includes excavating roads to replace water connections along with fiber-optic cable in some locations.

Heber City

Crews will first focus on north and south roads between 400 North and 300 North.

In early May work will begin between 300 North and 200 North followed by roads up to 100 North in late summer

Drivers are asked to avoid streets marked “Local Traffic Only,” as asphalt is removed. Parking will not be allowed on streets during construction.

Residents can sign up for email progress updates from Heber City by clicking here.

