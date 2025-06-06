Wasatch County Library challenges kids to read this summer with events all month

The celebration Saturday, June 7, features music, face painting, chalk art and crafts.

Local author Lezile Evans will be there to share her book “Goats Afloat” at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs will help kids start their summer reading lists and listen to stories from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is to launch the library’s summer reading challenge .

Kids can track their summer reading for a chance to win prizes.

The library will have weekly activities to help kids stay on track and extra activities for more prize opportunities.